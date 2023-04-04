Birthday Special: 5 must-watch multilingual films of Rashmika Mandanna

On the occasion of her 27th birthday, here are Rashmika’s 5 top multilingual films:

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as ‘National Crush’ in India, started her career in 2016. She made her film debut in the Kannada romantic comedy film ‘Kirik Party', directed and produced by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty. The film was the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, here are Rashmika’s 5 top multilingual films:

Geetha Govindam (2018) (Telugu)

Geetha Govindam, the romantic comedy film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, was a huge box office success. Rashmika's performance as Geetha, a college lecturer, was widely appreciated. The film was written-directed by Parasuram and produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures.

Dear Comrade (2019) (Telugu)

In this romantic action drama film, Rashmika played the role of Aparna Devi, a state-level cricketer. Her chemistry with co-star Vijay Deverakonda was praised by critics and audiences alike. The film was written-directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021) (Telugu) (Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam)

Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 was one of the major blockbusters of 2021. Rashmika played the role of Shrivali who also falls in love with Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the film. The film centres on Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), who decides to smuggle red sandalwood on a large scale.

Sita Ramam (2022) (Telugu)

Sita Ramam was the period romantic drama film. It stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Rashmika embodied the role of Afreen, who really wants to search for Sita and know more about her story. The film did well at the box office, and it was praised by the critics as well as audiences. The film was written-directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas.

Mission Majnu (2023) (Hindi)

Mission Majnu was a recent spy thriller film directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film was based on events that occurred before and during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Rashmika played the wife of Sidharth Malhotra, who is blind and it was premiered on Netflix.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna: There are a lot of times when you are absolutely shattered on the inside

In the same year, she was also seen in the Tamil action drama film ‘Varisu’ along with Superstar Vijay directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika portrayed the role of Divya in the film.