Thalapathy Vijay becomes first Indian to clock fastest 1 Million followers on Instagram

Updated on: 03 April,2023 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

It took 99 minutes for Vijay to garner one million followers on the popular social media platform

Thalapathy Vijay becomes first Indian to clock fastest 1 Million followers on Instagram

(Pic courtesy: Thalapathy Vijay/ Instagram)


The heartthrob who delighted his fans by dropping a photo of his salt and pepper look from his much-awaited next, 'Leo', Vijay has been clocking follower after follower since within a few minutes he made a grand entry on the Gram. 


The 'Thalapathy' of Tamil cinema, who has numerous box office records under his name, Vijay has made yet another record of becoming the first Indian celebrity to clock the fastest one million followers on Instagram. 



In the top 3 list of fastest one million followers, Thalapathy Vijay has ranked third. It took 99 minutes for Vijay to garner one million followers on the popular social media platform. 


While Thalapthy Vijay proudly stands at the third spot, K-pop's most popular boy band, BTS's member, Kim Taehyung aka V and Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie are in the first and second place respectively. 

BTS member V gained one million followers in 43 minutes, whereas, for 'Salt' star, Angelina Jolie it took 59 minutes to achieve the feat. 

For the unversed, Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay is the only Indian to enter the coveted list. 

As of now, the 'Master' actor has 4.5 million followers on Instagram. 

 

