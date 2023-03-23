'Swollen hands, bleeding nose': 'Leo' team pay tribute to technicians of Thalapathy Vijay starrer post Kashmir schedule wrap

After wrapping the Kashmir schedule of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media handle to share a video that paid tribute to the technicians of the film

Vijay on the sets of Leo with the crew

It takes a village to shoot a film and the team of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' have paid a tribute to this village who made the Kashmir schedule of the film possible. As the team of Thalapathy Vijay starrer wrapped the Kashmir schedule, the makers dropped a video paying tribute to the technicians and the locals and the army who despite extreme condition made the shoot possible.

The video has technicians speak aboutt their struggles of making the shoot happen in minus tempertaure. The techinciians were up at as early as 3 am to prepare for the scene. From the cateres to light people, stunt masters, set designers, every memners of the team gave their best to the making of th film.

From swollen hands, bleeding nose to travelling hours for set requirements, the team overcame all challenges. Apart from the physical difficulties, some crew members missed the birth of their child, took 2 day leave for their own marriage and resumed work in 48 hours after attending mother's funeral.

The video ends with a shot of Thalapathy Vijay interacting with the locals and the army men deployed for the protection and safety of the team. The team shot in the valley for over 50 days in extreme conditions and the video is a befitting tribute for the efforts of the entire team of the film.

"Massive respect to the cast and crew of #LEO who worked really hard no matter what, in the process of entertaining people," wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj sharing the video.

#TheCrewBehindLEO #KashmirScheduleWrap — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 23, 2023

Sanjay Dutt, who made his Kannada debut with K.G.F. Chapter 2, is making his Tamil debut with Leo. KGF Chapter 2 was a blocked buster of the year 2022. Leo is presently being filmed in Kashmir. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast of "Leo". Leo is Lokesh's second collaboration with Vijay, following Master.

The film's soundtrack is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master). Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as ‘Kaththi’, ‘Master’ and ‘Beast’, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. The lyrics for this film were written by Vishnu Edavan.