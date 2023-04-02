Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay finally opens an Instagram account

The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform

Vijay in Leo

Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay, who has been staying away from Instagram, unlike most other stars, has finally joined it. Vijay made his debut with a cheery "Hello Nanba and Nanbis".

The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform. Vijay, who is shooting for Lokesh 'Vikram' Kanakaraj's movie, 'Leo', sports a salt-and-pepper look in his Instagram photo.

With the actor opening his own Insta account, the publicity of the movie will definitely gain at once from the heft his popularity brings with it.

Vijay, who was interacting with his fans through Twitter, took a break for some time, so his entry into Instagram is considered a new avenue for him to post photos and promote his movies.

Vijay has 7.8 million followers on Facebook and 4.4 million on Twitter.

'Leo', incidentally, has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, who'll soon be seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan-2', Priya Anand, Sandy, Goutam Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas in major roles, apart from Vijay.

World Record !



âªï¸20 lakh followers in 3H 24 mins ð¥#ThalapathyOnINSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/Wgxi38NwlK — ð ð¿ ðð ð½ð¶ð¿ð (@itz_expiry45) April 2, 2023

2M+ Followers in Just 3hrs & 27Mins ð Never Ending Craze!#ThalapathyOnINSTAGRAMpic.twitter.com/JcFbWgNDfD — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 2, 2023

Also Read: Superstar Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Saindhav' all set to release on THIS date!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever