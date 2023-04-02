Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay finally opens an Instagram account

Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay finally opens an Instagram account

Updated on: 02 April,2023 08:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform

Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay finally opens an Instagram account

Vijay in Leo


Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay, who has been staying away from Instagram, unlike most other stars, has finally joined it. Vijay made his debut with a cheery "Hello Nanba and Nanbis".


The Instagram account has been clocking followers since within an hour of Vijay joining the social media platform. Vijay, who is shooting for Lokesh 'Vikram' Kanakaraj's movie, 'Leo', sports a salt-and-pepper look in his Instagram photo.



With the actor opening his own Insta account, the publicity of the movie will definitely gain at once from the heft his popularity brings with it.


Vijay, who was interacting with his fans through Twitter, took a break for some time, so his entry into Instagram is considered a new avenue for him to post photos and promote his movies.

Vijay has 7.8 million followers on Facebook and 4.4 million on Twitter.

'Leo', incidentally, has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, who'll soon be seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan-2', Priya Anand, Sandy, Goutam Vasudev Menon, Arjun and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas in major roles, apart from Vijay.

Also Read: Superstar Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Saindhav' all set to release on THIS date!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
thalapathy vijay Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Instagram bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK