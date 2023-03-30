Superstar Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Saindhav' all set to release on THIS date!

The filming of Tollywood superstar 'Victory' Venkatesh's 75th movie, 'Saindhav', directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is rapidly advancing

Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with the movie, which will feature several prominent stars. The pan-Indian movie, which will also be released in Hindi, is being shot in Hyderabad.



Though it is still in the initial stages of production, the makers have announced the release date. 'Saindhav' will be released worldwide on December 22, in time for the long Christmas weekend. December 25 this year falls on a Monday.



The makers had earlier released the title poster and a glimpse of the movie, where Venkatesh appeared in an intense avatar. Venkatesh can be seen sitting on top of a container with a machine gun in his hand. We can also see some explosives on the container.



Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, 'Saindhav' has Santosh Narayanan helming the music and S. Manikandan cranking the camera. Garry BH is the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

The makers will announce the other cast soon. Saindhav is a pan-Indian movie that will release in all southern languages and Hindi.

Venkatesh was last seen in the Telugu fantasy romantic film ‘Ori Devuda’ directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Pearl V. Potluri and Param V. Potluri. The film stars Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and Asha Bhat. The performances of all the actors were praised by the audiences and critics.

On the work front, Venkatesh will also be seen in Salman Khan’s action film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is all set to release on EID 2023.

