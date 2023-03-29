Breaking News
'Ponniyin Selvan 2': The Cholas are back; watch trailer

Updated on: 29 March,2023 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film ticked all boxes when it comes to being a massy blockbuster but it ended with a plot that felt like a cliffhanger, leaving the fans intensely enthralled to watch the second installment of the film

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer


The first instalment of veteran director, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus PS-1 became one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office and ruled the hearts of the audiences as well as the critics for its resplendent manner of storytelling of the Chola Dynasty, extremely spectacular starcast and a larger than life cinematography and screenplay.


The film ticked all boxes when it comes to being a massy blockbuster but it ended with a plot that felt like a cliffhanger, leaving the fans intensely enthralled to watch the second installment of the film. Owing to the exhilaration of the fans, the makers of the film launched the much-awaited trailer for the cinematic grandeur, PS-2



The trailer as well as the audio launch of the film took place at an event in Chennai and in the presence of a highly accomplished starcast, along with big names from the industry as well as the media. The masses are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch Mani Ratnam’s magic on the silver screen, once again.


PS-2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

