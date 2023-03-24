Catch a glimpse of Mani Ratnam's 'PS 2' starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram on this day

On Friday, the makers announced the release date for the trailer of the much anticipated film.The film starring Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Kartik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala among others will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'PS 2' is inching closer to its release date. The film starring Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Kartik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala among others will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

On Friday, the makers announced the release date for the trailer of the much anticipated film. The trailer will be unveiled on March 29.

For the unversed, 'PS 2' is the sequel of Mani's box office hit film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which was released last year. The teaser of the 'PS 2' was released in December. The makers unveiled the Hindi version of the first song 'Ruaa Ruaa' on Monday. Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.In the film, Aishwarya played dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.The big-budget film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.

