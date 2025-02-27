With an ensemble cast featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in roles unlike anything they’ve portrayed before, Kuberaa promises to be a game-changer in Indian cinema

Visionary filmmaker Sekhar Kammula is set to redefine storytelling with Kuberaa, hitting theaters worldwide on June 20, 2025. With an ensemble cast featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in roles unlike anything they’ve portrayed before, Kuberaa promises to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. Known for his deep, character-driven narratives, Sekhar Kammula ventures into fresh creative territory, making this one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Kuberaa gets a release date

Taking to its social media timelines, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, “A story of power. A battle for wealth. A game of fate.. #SekharKammulasKuberaa is ready to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience from 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. “

The release date announcement came on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Interestingly, Dhanush is known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Dhanush plays the role of a beggar who later rises to become a mafia king in the film. There is also speculation that Nagarjuna will portray the role of an investigating officer. However, there has been no official confirmation with regard to either of these speculations.

Team behind Kuberaa

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his most recent release, Thandel.

‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain.

Backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera is being mounted on a massive scale with high production values. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it a true pan-Indian event.

(with inputs from IANS)