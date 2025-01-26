Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a picture of her medical report as well as an X-ray to explain it was a serious matter and not a publicity stunt

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna shows an X-ray of her injured foot with 3 fractures and a muscle tear x 00:00

Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna, who had injured her foot during a gym session shared the intensity of her injury after she was brought in a wheelchair for the Chhaava trailer launch and limped her way to the stage. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her medical report as well as an X-ray to explain it was a serious matter and not a publicity stunt.

Rashmika shares medical report about her leg injury

The actor wrote on Instagram, “My life currently. Promoting Chhaava - I felt so honoured, blessed, and grateful to have played Maharani Yesubai. She wouldn’t show her pain to her people and neither will I. Smiling through it all as always. My girls made it look so cute from the outside. But the inside there are - 3 fractures and a muscle tear. Haven’t put my foot down in 2 weeks - I really do miss just standing on my own two feet. Please do take good care of yourselves. And DO NOT TAKE IT LIGHTLY when people say that to you..!! I am sending you all love and strength and I am holding all your love and strength very dearly. Biggest hugs to all of you.”

Rashmika Mandanna to play Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava

Maharani Yesubai was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign." The movie is set to release in the theatres on February 14.

Rashmika will next be seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and will hit the big screens on Eid 2025. She also has Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar is helming the film, while Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the producers of Thama. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, it is set to be released in theatres on Diwali 2025 and it will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.