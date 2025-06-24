A recent video saw Mohan Babu claim that he bought 7000 acres of land in New Zealand as a gift for his son Vishnu Manchu. After the video went viral, fans wondered it was true or a joke

Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu

A behind-the-scene video of Mohan Babu went viral on social video, where he is jokingly talking about buying 7,000 acres of land in New Zealand for his son Vishnu Manchu. Many social media users believed the clip shared by actor Brahmaji to be true.

Brahmaji says video with Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu was for fun

Now, Brahmaji has dropped a post on his X (formerly Twitter) timeline, claiming that the video in question was just for fun.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Guys, come on! ” That video I posted with Mr. Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu Manchu was pure fun — just a bunch of us having a good laugh like we always do. We joked about buying 7000 acres in New Zealand, even owning the mountains! Vishnu played along, Mohan Babu garu was in full comic form and I was pulling their leg as usual. But suddenly people have started believing it’s real?! Arrey bhai… if buying 7000 acres in New Zealand was that easy, I’d be shooting there every weekend!"

"Let me clear it up before the jokes turn into news headlines .Nobody bought any land. It was all in jest. New Zealand doesn’t even allow that kind of land ownership for non-citizens. Please don’t take humour so seriously especially when Kannappa is around the corner and we’re all in high spirits! Now smile, laugh a little, and don’t turn comedy into something else #KannappaOnJune27," he further explained.

About Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Kannappa boasts cameos by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas. How difficult was it to assemble a cast that other producers can only dream of? Manchu, whose father Mohan Babu has produced the movie, told Mid-day, “The stars agreeing to do the roles is Lord Shiva’s blessing. I had one name in mind for each character. Everything fell in place.”"

'Kannappa' is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on 27 June this year.