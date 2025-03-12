Sooryavansham actor Soundarya tragically passed away in a private aircraft crash on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31. She was reportedly pregnant at the time of death and her family was unable to recover her body

Mohan Babu, Soundarya Pic/X

Listen to this article Mohan Babu accused of Sooryavansham actor Soundarya's murder 21 years after her death in a plane crash x 00:00

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, who has been in the news for a property dispute with his son Manchu Manoj is now making headlines after a complaint was filed in Andhra Pradesh accusing him of being involved in Sooryavansham actor Soundarya’s death. The Kannada actor tragically passed away in a private aircraft crash on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31. She was reportedly pregnant at the time of death and her family was unable to recover her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohan Babu accused of planning Soundarya's murder

According to a report by News18 Kannada, a complaint was filed against Mohan Babu which alleged that he pressured Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad’s Jalpalli village to him which they refused leading to a rift. After the actor’s death, Mohan Babu occupied the land illegally. The complainant, identified as Chittimallu has requested the government to take control of the land and use it for the welfare of orphanages, military families, the police force, or media personnel. The complainant has also sought police protection fearing a threat to their life.

Soundarya rose to fame in Bollywood with Sooryavansham. Directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana, the film shows a true-to-life story related to an Indian family, where the esteem of a clan is held in high regard. She starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Mohan Babu’s property dispute

The family of the veteran actor has been witnessing a feud for nearly two months. Both the father and son had lodged police complaints against each other.

The house at Jalpally had also witnessed a clash on December 10. Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5) in connection with the incidents that occurred at the house.

Last month, they appeared before the Rangareddy District Collector and District Magistrate and presented their arguments.

Mohan Babu, a former member of Rajya Sabha, demanded that Manoj be vacated from his house in Jalpally village. He argued that Manoj could not stake claim to the property bought with the money earned by him.

Earlier, the actor landed in trouble for attacking a television reporter after snatching the mike from his hand. He was booked for an attempt to murder.

(With inputs from Agencies)