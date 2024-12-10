Telugu actor Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika claiming that he has been threatened by them.

All is not well between veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj. Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika claiming that he has been threatened by them. He also requested the police to provide him protection.

Why has Mohan Babu filed a complaint?

As per Mohan Babu's police complaint, Manoj along with "some anti-social elements employed by him caused a disturbance on Sunday at his house 'Manchu Town' in Jalpally in Rangareddy district."

"I fear for my safety, my valuables, and my property. I have been informed that these individuals are waiting for me to return to my house with the intent to harm me and instill fear, compelling me to abandon my residence permanently. All those individuals are anti-social elements and are causing fear and threat to life to those who are at my home, including me," Mohan Babu said in the police complaint.

Mohan Babu demanded legal action against Manoj, Monika and their associates. He also urged the police to evict them from his property. "Provide me with adequate protection to ensure my safety and allow me to access my home without fear," said the veteran actor, who runs a chain of educational institutions including Mohan Babu University.

Manoj Manchu's counter complain

Earlier, several reports stated Manoj Manchu had visited the police station, claiming to be attacked by his father. Manoj had alleged that ten unidentified people entered his house on Sunday night and when he confronted them, there was a fight during which he sustained injuries. He then put out a post stating, "It deeply saddens me to address the malicious, false, and baseless allegations raised against me and my wife, Mounika, by my father, Dr. M. Mohan Babu. These claims are not only untrue but also part of a deliberate effort to defame me, silence my voice, and create unnecessary family strife."

More details regarding the feud between the two are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)