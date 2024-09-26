Police recovered Rs 7.36 lakh cash from the accused and found that he had spent the remaining amount, an official said

A domestic help was arrested in connection with theft at actor Mohan Babu's Hyderabad house, the police officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The domestic help was held for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from Telugu actor's residence in Jalpally, the police said.

According to the PTI, The actor's personal secretary visited the house on Sunday and the domestic help allegedly stole the cash from his bag kept in a room, a police official said.

The personal secretary found the cash bag missing and a case was registered at Pahadishareef police station.

During the course of the investigation, the domestic helper was nabbed in Tirupati and brought to Hyderabad and placed under arrest on Wednesday, the official said.

The accused allegedly stole the cash from the bag of the actor's personal secretary, he said.

Police recovered Rs 7.36 lakh cash from the accused and found that he had spent the remaining amount. Further investigation is on, the news agency reported.

Fan' decamps with influencer's gold ornaments worth lakhs; nabbed in Manali

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth lakhs of a social media influencer while taking taking pictures with him, an officer said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The woman was apprehended from Manali in Himachal Pradesh with her husband and gold ornaments weighing 100 grams were recovered from her Haryana house, the officer said.

The influencer had approached police alleging he was robbed by a woman who posed as a fan on social media.

"On September 18, the woman insisted on meeting the complainant under the pretext of taking photos/videos with his expensive jewellery," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, as per the PTI.

They both decided to meet at his office in south Delhi's Chattarpur and the woman asked him to wear his gold jewellery and pose for the camera. The man complied.

"In the meantime, when the influencer was busy on a call, the woman fled with 100 grams of his gold ornaments," the DCP said.

"CCTV footage was checked and the location of the woman was traced to Manali. Team apprehended her in Manali and recovered the gold ornaments from her Jhajjar's house. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he said, the news agency reported on Thursday

