Tamil superstar Suriya is currently gearing up for his next film. Here's some interesting details to know about the character he will be playing

Suriya

Listen to this article Suriya will have three distinct looks in this upcoming film x 00:00

Under the banner of Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is the most highly anticipated film for audiences. Directed by Siva, the movie stars superstar Suriya in an entirely new avatar. The makers have kept the audience on edge with intriguing posters that showcase Suriya's thrilling transformations. However, these are not the only looks the superstar will have in the film; viewers will witness three different appearances.

So far, we have seen intense and thrilling glimpses of Suriya from 'Kanguva', but there are more surprises in store with his looks. This is really going to be amazing to witness different looks of the superstar in a film. The anticipation for the film has reached its peak, given its massive scale and the promise of seeing the superstar in three distinct roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source close to the production, "Suriya will be seen in three different looks in Kanguva. The actor has undergone a drastic transformation for his role in the film. Each character will have different looks that have never been seen before and will add a different layer of intrigue in the films story."

'Kanguva' is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of 'Pushpa', 'Singham', and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film. The two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," Bobby said.