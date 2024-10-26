From being the biggest star of Malayalam cinema to being an accused in kidnapping and assault of a leading actress and co-star, Dileep's rise and fall has been quite public

Dileep

Since 2017, Malayalam movie star Dileep has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Up until then, the actor ruled Malayalam cinema as one of the biggest movie stars. His movies introduced him as 'Janapriya Nayakan' Dileep which was undoubtedly followed by a thunderous cheer from the audience. The actor who was largely known for his impeccable comic timing and his mimicry skills, which was one of his skills that paved his way into the film industry.

Beginning his career in supporting roles, he eventually rose to become one of the highest-paid actors in Malayalam cinema, known for hits like Meesa Madhavan, Kunjikkoonan, and My Boss. His journey was marked by a combination of talent, hard work, and an ability to appeal to diverse audiences, from children to adults. Dileep’s success can be attributed to his consistent choice of roles that resonated with the audience, as well as his strong screen presence and comic timing.

As Dileep turns 57 on October 27, we take a look at his journey in the movies.

The beginning of the fall of Dileep

His reputation and career took a drastic turn in 2017 when he was embroiled in a high-profile harassment case involving a fellow actress with whom he had also shared screen on multiple occasions. The actress, who was abducted and harassed in a moving car, alleged that Dileep orchestrated the incident as revenge for personal disputes. This accusation shocked the entire film fraternity and his fans, as he was widely regarded as a "family-friendly" star. The case highlighted dark undertones within the Malayalam film industry, where personal vendettas and internal politics often get entangled with professional careers.

Following the accusation, Dileep was arrested and spent nearly three months in jail, though he was later released on bail. Following his arrest, Dileep's membership was revoked by various film organisations. Several political parties protested against Dileep and his business firms were vandalized, including Dhe Puttu restaurant and the multiplex theatre D Cinemaas. The case deeply affected his public image with several people disowning him as their favourite star.

His case pushed several women in the industry to come together to form the WCC (Women In Cinema Collective). They pushed the government to set up a committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegations within the industry. The Hema Commission was set up which revealed several disturbing details about the industry.

Dileep's comeback in the movies

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Dileep managed to return to acting. His comeback was controversial but received considerable attention, as some fans and collaborators still supported him.

After a brief break in cinemas owing to his public case, the actor made a comeback in 2021 with the film 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' alongside Urvashi. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release but got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released directly on OTT. IN 2023, he was seen in the films 'Voice Of Sathyanatha' and 'Bandra'. Both the films, failed to make a mark at the box office. In 2024, he was seen in the film 'Thankamani' and Pavi Caretaker'.

Dileep's personal life