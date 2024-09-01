Mammootty calls for vigilance and supports Justice Hema Committee recommendations

INC workers wear masks of celebrities from Mollywood film industry during a protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘No power group in Malayalam cinema’ x 00:00

Actor Mammootty on Sunday denied the presence of any ‘power group’ in the film industry and called upon everyone working in the field to be vigilant so that nothing untoward happens there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran actor, in a Facebook post, praised the state government’s initiative to constitute the Justice Hema Committee and requested it to implement the recommendations of the panel by enacting necessary legislation if there were any legal hurdles.

Actor Mammootty. Pic/X

Breaking his silence on the report and the subsequent allegations that rocked the cinema world, Mammootty said that he wholeheartedly welcomes and supports the recommendations and solutions in the committee’s report and urged all associations in the film industry to join hands in implementing them.

He said that the police was vigorously investigating the complaints of sexual harassment and abuse raised by several women, so let the agency carry on with its probe honestly.

The actor also said that as the full report of the committee was before the court, it can decide the punishments.

Mammootty, in his post, said that his response was delayed as he was waiting for the organisation representing actors and its leadership to first respond to the committee report.

He said that cinema was the “epitome” of society and the good and the bad present among the general public are there in the films too.

Jayasurya slams harassment claims

Breaking his silence over the sexual harassment allegations against him, actor Jayasurya on Sunday refuted the accusations and said that they have “shattered” him, his family and everyone close to them.

The actor, who has been in the US with his family for the past one month, said he will face the allegations legally and his lawyers will take care of the proceedings in the cases against him till he returns.

“Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past one month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.

“Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally,” Jayasurya said in a note put up on his Facebook page to thank all those who wished him on his birthday on August 31.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever