Another assault case filed against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya

Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against Malayalam film actor Jayasurya within a span of 48 hours, following a fresh complaint from a woman actor alleging sexual misconduct, in addition to the existing case registered against him on August 28.

Police said the new FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jayasurya was registered at the Karamana police station here on Thursday.

Section 354 C of the IPC, which deals with voyeurism, has also been invoked against the actor based on the complaint by the female actor, police said. The woman, in a complaint, alleged that he molested her at a movie set near Thodupuzha during 2012-2013.

The cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram confirmed on Thursday that a case under the same section was registered against Jayasurya in another case.

