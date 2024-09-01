The CPI(M) state secretary asked that if Malayalam actor Mukesh, who is an MLA, resigns on moral ground over rape case, then will he be brought back on the same condition if he is proved innocent?

Actor Mukesh with his lawyer Geo Paul, in Kochi. FILE PIC/PTI

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said that actor-cum-MLA M Mukesh need not resign from his post as legislator merely because a rape case has been registered against him. The decision was announced by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference here following the party’s state committee meeting here during the day. Govindan, however, said the party also decided that Mukesh should not be part of the film-making policy committee and be removed from that in view of the allegations against him.

The CPI(M) state secretary asked that if the MLA resigns on moral ground, then will he be brought back on the same condition if he is proved innocent? “He can come back as MLA only after being elected and not on moral grounds,” he said. Govindan also pointed out that there are 16 MPs and 135 MLAs in the country who are accused of committing offences against women, but have not resigned from their post. “Therefore, there is no need for him to resign from his post as MLA,” he said. An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night on the complaint by a woman who has appeared in a handful of movies. She had alleged that Mukesh sexually assaulted her years ago. Agencies

Mohanlal breaks silence: ‘Very hard-working industry’

Top actor Mohanlal on Saturday broke his silence over the shocking revelations in the Justice Hema committee report. “Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) cannot answer all the questions. Everybody should be asked these questions. This is a very hard-working industry. A lot of people are involved in this, but not everyone is to be blamed. The responsible ones will be punished. The investigation is underway. We cannot change the law for anyone; those involved will be punished. Don’t destroy the industry,” he said. Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, the actor said the executive panel of the association headed by him resigned recently in the wake of “unnecessary allegations” being raised against it after the report.

