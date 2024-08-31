Things that can pollute minds should not be there in films: Kerala CM

CM Vijayan said that women should have the freedom to come forward and showcase their artistic skills in the film industry without any fear and no conditions should be imposed upon them

Pinarayi Vijayan. File Pic

Those working in the film sector have to ensure that things that can pollute minds are not there in cinemas or in the movie industry as this field has the power to affect public thought, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Vijayan, while speaking at a ceremony to present the Sreekumaran Thampi award to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, said the film industry should give moral values or lessons back to the public in exchange for the love they show to cinemas and the movie sector.

The CM further said that women should have the freedom to come forward and showcase their artistic skills in the film industry without any fear and no conditions should be imposed upon them.

"There should be no system that is anti-skill," he said.

He also said that the state government was duty bound to provide a safe working environment for women in the film industry and has carried out effective interventions to ensure that.

The CM further said that the constitution of the Justice Hema Committee, after receiving a few complaints from women in the film sector, shows the government's determination to safeguard women's right to work and their dignity.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

