Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa to reunite in 'Jatt and Jullet 3': BTS clip teases rib-tickling chemistry

Updated on: 09 April,2024 01:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Punjabi star, Diljit Dosanjh delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the poster shoot of the much-anticipated movie Jatt and Juliet 3

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa to reunite in 'Jatt and Jullet 3': BTS clip teases rib-tickling chemistry

In Pic: Diljit and Neeru Bajwa

Punjabi star, Diljit Dosanjh delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the poster shoot of the much-anticipated movie Jatt and Juliet 3.


Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh shared a lively video featuring himself alongside co-star Neeru Bajwa, solidifying their return to the beloved franchise.


The clip showcases the duo in their element, with Dosanjh adding his signature humour through quirky commentary in the background.


 
 
 
 
 
The BTS footage offers a tantalizing peek into the upcoming film, hinting at the electrifying chemistry and camaraderie between Dosanjh and Bajwa.

Notably, the actors also strike a pose in police uniforms, hinting at an intriguing storyline that awaits audiences.

Dosanjh, renowned for his versatility, was recently seen in 'Crew' portraying the role of Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer.

With 'Jatt and Juliet 3', he gears up to captivate viewers once again with his infectious charm and impeccable acting chops.

Moreover, Dosanjh is anticipating the release of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', slated to premiere on Netflix on April 12, starring alongside Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Neeru Bajwa, who garnered acclaim for her performances in recently released 'Criminal' and 'Es Jahano Door Kitte Chal Jindiye', is set to grace the silver screen with yet another romantic venture titled 'Shayar'.

Paired opposite Satinder Sartaaj, 'Shayar' promises to enchant audiences with its heartfelt narrative and captivating chemistry between the lead pair. The filmis scheduled to release on April 19.2024.

The 'Jatt and Juliet' saga has been a runaway success, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and drama. The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third instalment is at an all-time high.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

