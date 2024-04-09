Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Preity Zinta praises Kareena Kapoor Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew calls trio talented and gorgeous
<< Back to Elections 2024

Preity Zinta praises Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew', calls trio 'talented and gorgeous'

Updated on: 09 April,2024 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Preity Zinta added her voice to the praise for 'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon

Preity Zinta praises Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew', calls trio 'talented and gorgeous'

Preity Zinta praises Crew

Listen to this article
Preity Zinta praises Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew', calls trio 'talented and gorgeous'
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta added her voice to the praise for 'Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, which has quickly found success at the box office within 10 days.


Taking to her social media, the 'Veer Zaara' star Preity Zinta shared her thoughts about the film in a review.


The actor took to her social media account to post the movie poster and shared positive comments about the talented and beautiful female trio, describing the film as a delightful journey.


Preity wrote, "Absolutely loved watching the movie CREW in the theatre with the super talented & gorgeous trio of @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan & @kritisanon. Laughed & enjoyed every bit of it. Congratulations to the entire crew for this Joyride. Go check it out folks! It's truly worth it. #Crew #Girlpower #Fun #ting"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

preity zinta Kareena Kapoor tabu kriti sanon Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK