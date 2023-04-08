Preity Zinta visits Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati after PBKS vs RR match; shares video

Punjab Kings had a match with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5 in Guwahati, Assam. Preity's team won the match by 5 runs. After the match, the actress visited the Kamakhya Devi temple in the city

Actor Preity Zinta settled in the USA after her marriage to Gene Goodenough. She occasionally visits India and currently is in the country for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Preity is the co-owner of the Punjab Kings(PBKS) and has been travelling with the team.

Punjab Kings had a match with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5 in Guwahati, Assam. Preity's team won the match by 5 runs. After the match, the actress visited the Kamakhya Devi temple in the city. She took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her darshan at the temple.

"One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple," she wrote along with the video.

"I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm. These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later. Jai Ma Kamakhya - Jai mata di," she added.

Preity had earlier shared a post featuring pictures from the Guwahati stadium. From fans cheering for her team to players on the ground, the pictures gave a sense of the vibe at the stadium on match day. "Guwahati stadium vibe. Thank you so much to the wonderful people of Assam for so much love towards me & our team. I loved the fact that most people asked before taking pictures and didn’t jam cameras in our faces. It was a long trip but totally worth it specially the incredible laser show #RRvsPBKS #tataipl2023 @punjabkingsipl #ting".