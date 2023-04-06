'Onwards & upwards': Preity Zinta lauds Punjab Kings on second successive win in IPL 2023

Young Prabhsimran and Dhawan carted Rajasthan bowling attack to propel Punjab Kings to a challenging 197 for 4

Punjab Kings' players celebrate the fall of a wicket (Pic: AFP)

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Thursday lauded her team Punjab Kings after their stupendous win over Rajasthan Royals in a nerve-wracking encounter in Guwahati. Taking to her Twitter handle, she shared a picture with captain Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, and Sam Curran after the side registered their second successive defeat in IPL this season.

"What a thrilling game & an amazing victory last night in Guwahati. Loved that it was a team effort & our young guns are firing, confident & smiling So PROUD of you Prabh. Great captaincy from Shikhar. It’s good to start this IPL with two back to back wins. Upward & onwards from here," she captioned the post.

Coming to the match, young Prabhsimran and Dhawan carted Rajasthan bowling attack to propel Punjab Kings to a challenging 197 for 4. Prabhsimran, who hit seven fours and three sixes, mercilessly punished the Rajasthan bowlers during the first 10 overs to bring up his IPL maiden fifty off 28 balls as Punjab was off to a rollicking start. He and Dhawan added 90 runs for the opening stand off just 61 balls. Dhawan, switched gears effortlessly as he was 30 off 30 balls at one stage playing second fiddle to Prabhsimran. Once his opening partner was dismissed, Dhawan upped the ante as he scored 56 off next 26 balls that he faced.

The Punjab Kings skipper was dropped on 50 and made most of his reprieve as he played the role of sheet anchor, ensuring his team had enough runs on the board with dew setting in. His inning was studded with nine fours and three maximums that came in the second half. The young opener was brutal on Asif, whom he hammered for three fours and a six in the fourth over. He also didn't spare Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin. His fabulous innings came to an end, courtsey Jason Holder and Jos Buttler, who took a sensational catch, diving forward from long on.

Punjab were handed another blow as Dhawan's powerful drive hit the big-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa in his right arm, forcing the Sri Lankan to retire hurt on 1.

A spectator for most part of Prabhsimran's innings, Dhawan upped the ante as he played some well-timed shots to get to his half century in 36 balls.

Jitesh Sharma showcased his batting proweress in his 15-ball 27 that included in 89m monstrous six off Boult.

Spinners Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were able to stem the run flow momentarily as they picked the wickets of Jitesh and Sikandra Raza in quick succession.

Holder (2/29) then took a wicket and conceded just seven runs to restrict Punjab under the 200-run mark.

With this win, Punjab climbed to the second spot with four points, while Rajasthan Royals descended below to the fourth spot in the points table.

(With PTI inputs)