Watch: Preity Zinta shares video of son Jai mopping floor, praises his 'Swachh Bharat' moves

Actress Preity Zinta is completely enjoying her motherhood phase.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and treated fans to a cute video of her one-year-old son Jai mopping the floor.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happiness is seeing your little one super interested in cleaning & giving mama a helping hand (laughing emoji) Here is little Jai practising his Swachh Bharat moves (laughing emoji, upside down emoji and heart emoticon) #Jai #ting." She also added Pharrell Williams' song Happy along with the video.

Jai's video has left netizens in awe.

"Omg this is the cutest," a social media user commented.

"Awwww... can't take my eyes off him," another one wrote.

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Meanwhile, Preity and Gene completed seven years of marriage recently. Marking the special occasion, Preity took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring her adorable pictures with her hubby. In the video, we can also see images of Preity and Gene from their wedding ceremonies.

For the caption, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting."

More recently, Preity was seen at the pre-Oscars party hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to celebrate South Asian excellence at the Oscars. The party was also attended by the Indian nominees at the Oscars including Ram Charan.

(with inputs from ANI)