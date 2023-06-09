Director Vetrimaaran's assistant director and actor Saran Raj passes away in a car accident

The tragic incident occurred when Palaniappan, another supporting actor, rammed his car into Saran Raj's bike. Reports suggest that Palaniappan was driving under the influence of alcohol

Noted Kollywood director Vetrimaaran's assistant director and supporting actor, Saran Raj, passed away after meeting a fatal car accident on Thursday, June 8. According to several media reports, the accident occurred around 11:30 PM in KK Nagar in Chennai.

The tragic incident occurred when Palaniappan, another supporting actor, rammed his car into Saran Raj's bike. Reports suggest that Palaniappan was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Saran Raj, who suffered severe injuries in the crash, passed away at the accident spot. The actor and assistant director, who breathed his last on Thursday, was riding his bike without wearing a helmet, as suggested by a TOI report.

As per TOI, Raj, who was a resident of Dhanalakshmi Street in Maduravoyal, was also involved in the accident because he was riding without a helmet while travelling on Acrot Road in Chennia's KK Nagar.

Riding without a helmet proved costly for Saran Raj's life as it resulted in severe head injuries. Inspector Akila and the Guindy Traffic Investigation Police arrived at the scene and Raj was immediately rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH), where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The police have initiated an investigation and have sent Raj's mortal remains for post-mortem examination and have arrested Palaniappan who was driving under the influence of alcohol.

For the unversed, Saran Raj who was one of Vetrimaan's associate directors, worked closely with the Kollywood filmmaker in the 2018 Tamil movie, 'Vada Chennai', which starred Dhanush in the lead role. Besides assisting Vetrimaan, the late actor-assistant director has also appeared in a few scenes of Dhanush's movies, 'Vada Chennai' and 'Asuran'.

His sudden and untimely demise has deeply saddened the entire Tamil film industry, and further details regarding his funeral and last rites are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s next 'Vaadivaasal' with Suriya is yet to go on the floors and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is based on the Jallikattu sport, which is practised in Tamil Nadu.