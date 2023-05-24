Tamil star Karthi, who is two years younger than Suriya, had said that the two brothers used to get into massive fights when they were younger. But things got better after they spent some time apart

Then and now: Brothers Suriya and Karthi

Listen to this article How brothers Karthi and Suriya went from 'worst of fights' to best friends x 00:00

Tamil superstars Karthi and Suriya are the sons of veteran actor Sivakumar. The two brothers has carved their own space in Kollywood and command massive fandoms. They also share an unbreakable emotional bond. Karthi once talked about how his elder brother Suriya is like a 'little dad' to him.

Karthi, who is two years younger than Suriya, had said that the two brothers used to get into massive fights when they were younger. But things got better after they spent some time apart. "Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor, that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for cars, clothes and two boys in the house, you can imagine it was fireworks always," Karthi had told Pinkvilla in an interview.

The Ponniyin Selvan star also said that when he left, they missed each other and eventually they became friends. "We found a space where we could talk to each other and friends. After that, he became like a dad to me. He started taking care of me so much and made sure I didn’t face the problems he faced. He went through a lot…"

Karthi also recalled how Suriya has been there for him even with regards to his career. "Though my father was an actor, he wasn’t somebody who would do anything for our career. So, my brother took care of those things for me, from my first film. He was there like a little dad to me. That’s how our relationship transformed from siblings fighting and gradually he became more and more responsible. I’m very proud of him. He has a large heart and always keeps me saying, 'keep growing'," he added.

In a 2017 interview with a leading daily, Suriya had opened up about his relationship with brother Karthi and how he used to bully him and felt guilty for the same. "I also feel guilty that I was not a good brother to him and did not support him or guide him," Surya had said. But now, the brothers are each other's biggest supporters.