John Abraham, Karthi, Dulquer Salmaan introduce the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja's first look from the Pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao was launched in multiple languages today. Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the promotions of the movie kick-started in a first-of-its-kind manner with the makers launching the fierce and majestic first-look poster and intriguing concept video on the iconic Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry. They hired a train for the grand first-look launch event.

Ravi Teja looks like a ferocious tiger in the first-look poster that sees him in a rugged get-up with a thick beard. It’s scary to stare into his eyes, even though it’s just a poster. He can be seen behind bars. The concept poster is meant to introduce the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is articulated strikingly with voiceovers of five different superstars in five different languages. While Venkatesh gave the voiceover for the Telugu version, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan introduced the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, respectively.

As mentioned in the beginning of the video, the story is inspired by real-life rumours. "It was the '70s. A small village in the coastal region of the Bay of Bengal... Even the darkness that scares the world is afraid of the people there... The train that makes huge noise trembles when it reaches the outskirts of the area... The feet of people shudder when they see the landmark of the town... Stuartpuram is the crime capital of South India... That area has another name... Tiger Zone… The Zone of Tiger Nageswara Rao...” explains the voiceover.

The dialogue - “You might have seen a tiger hunting a deer? Have you ever seen a tiger hunting a tiger?” - uttered by Ravi Teja, describes the ruthless nature of the character. The voiceovers of the superstars make the portrayal more interesting.

Director Vamsee picked a winning script and he is presenting it in an appealing manner. Top technicians are working on the movie and we can see the brilliant and collective efforts put in by all the craftsmen.

The visuals captured by R Madhie ISC, the presentation by director Vamsee, the grandness in making by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and the sound created by GV Prakash Kumar give enough elevation and take us to the world of notorious criminals. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction, and getup are completely different. The first look and the concept video create curiosity among the audience across the nation.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

The box office hunt of Tiger Nageswara Rao begins from Dussehra with the movie releasing worldwide on October 20.