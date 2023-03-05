'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Ravi Teja begins work on final schedule

On Saturday night in Vizag, the 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' team began the final schedule of the pan-India movie. They are working on certain critical sequences in the last schedule with the core team

The 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' team began the final schedule of the pan-India movie on Saturday night in Vizag. They are working on some crucial sequences in the last schedule, with the core team participating in it.



Ravi Teja's maiden pan-Indian film, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' under the direction of Vamsee, is one of the craziest projects releasing this year. This is the most ambitious project of producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, who is making the movie on an enormous budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards. A huge budget was allocated to create Stuartpuram village for the movie on a 5-acre plot of land.



'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in 1970s in a village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja's body language, diction, and getup are completely different in this never-before-seen character for the actor. Actress Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

The movie has been making the right noises ever since it was announced. Earlier, they released the title as well as pre-look posters, which received a good response.

The actor, famed for his blockbuster hits 'Kick', 'Sambho Siva Sambho', 'Don Seenu' and 'Krack', is essaying the character of a lawyer in 'Ravanasura' which is all set to be released on April 7th, 2023.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja was last seen in the movie 'Dhamaka' along with Jayram and Sreeleela, which was an action-comedy film directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. 'Dhamaka' is one of Ravi Teja’s biggest blockbusters.

(with inputs from IANS)