RIP Innocent: When Suriya called a selfie with the legendary actor his 'biggest achievement'

Legendary actor Innocent passed away on Sunday. He has been a part of over 700 films in his five-decade long career

Suriya with Innocent

Veteran Malayalam actor and former member of Parliament Innocent passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday. The actor was hospitalised for two weeks following respiratory problems. After his demise, tributes began to poured in for the legendary actor from celebrities and fans.

A video of actor Suriya talking about Innocent at an award function also went viral on social media. "One of my biggest achievement is taking a selfie with Innocent sir. I am huge fan of his and taking a selfiee with him is like a big record for me," he is heard saying in Tamil in an ecstatic tone.

Born in Inrinjalakuda in 1948, Innocent entered the film industry in 1972 with the movie 'Nrityashala' starring Prem Nazir and Jayabharathi. The actor was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2022 film 'Kaduva', and has done over 700 films in Malayalam in a career that spanned over five decades. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for 12 consecutive years.

Considered one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema, Innocent also appeared in villainous roles. With his unique voice and mannerisms, he had endeared himself to countless cinema lovers as well as a toast of mimicry artists. He played comedy roles in 'Ramji Rao Speaking', 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', 'Kilukkam', 'Godfather', 'Vietnam Colony', 'Nadodikattu', 'Manichitrathazhu' and 'Kalyanaraman' among others.

Innocent also had a rich political career. He was A former MP from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency Innocent represented CPI(M). He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate supported by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In 1979, he was elected as the municipal councillor of Irinjalakkuda municipality.