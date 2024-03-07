The makers of Kalki 2898 AD took their 'X' account to post a picture od Disha Patani turning into a photographer for Prabhas

Disha Patani and Prabhas

Listen to this article Disha Patani turns photographer for Prabhas, take a look at the 'darling pic' x 00:00

In an exciting update from the world of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, the film's makers have unveiled an unseen picture from their shoot diaries in Italy. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), features an adorable picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani on an aircraft, offering fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moments of the movie.

Disha Patani turns photographer for Prabhas

ADVERTISEMENT

In their post, the makers wrote, “ A Darling Pic (heart emoji) Italy diaries ft. Prabhas & Disha Patani” as they captured the two Kalki 2898 AD actors in their comfy, cozy attires. Although fans were upset to only witness the side profile of Prabhas, Disha Patani’s child-like smile as she captured the rebel star is winning hearts on the Internet.

Disha Patani turns photographer for Prabhas, see pic:

About 'Kalki 2898 AD’

Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has kept audiences intrigued ever since its announcement. While major portions of the film have already been shot, the film’s lead star Prabhas, along with co-star Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Priyanka Dutt, recently travelled to Italy to shoot a song for the film.

Interestingly, the song was filmed at the majestic Royal Palace of Caserta in Caserta, Italy. With its picturesque gardens, pools, fountains and cascades, this dreamy and historic location offered a breathtaking setting for the song, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

In their post on X, the makers said, “Italy lo aata paata” which translates to “Song and Dance in Italy”.

Recently, present at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer and the timeline of events depicted in the film, along with the power of technology.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit the screens pan-India on May 9, 2024.