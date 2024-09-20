Paresh Rawal is set to portray a director in Suresh Krissna’s highly awaited film ‘Hero Heeroine’. Divya Khosla plays a struggling actress hoping for her first big break

Divya Khosla & Paresh Rawal

Listen to this article ‘It feels like a new beginning for me’: Divya Khosla expresses excitement to work with Paresh Rawal on Telugu debut ‘Hero Heeroine’ x 00:00

A movie featuring an actor as a director? Sounds fun, right? Well, bringing such an interesting story to life, actor Paresh Rawal and producer-actress Divya Khosla have joined hands. The much-anticipated film has been titled ‘Hero Heeroine’, and it will feature both Divya and Paresh in intriguing roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paresh Rawal is set to portray a director in Suresh Krissna’s highly awaited film ‘Hero Heeroine’. Divya Khosla plays a struggling actress hoping for her first big break, while Rawal’s character, inspired by a notable South Indian director known for nurturing talent, helps her achieve that dream.

Divya expressed her excitement, saying, “It feels like a new beginning for me. Just like my earlier film ‘Savi’ brought me to an unexplored area of self-exploration, it feels the same with this project. I’m tapping into areas of my subconscious that I didn’t know existed. To work with an actor of Pareshji’s caliber is a dream come true."

Prerna Arora on 'Hero Heeroine'

Producer Prerna Arora added that while 'Hero Heeroine' is in Telugu, its themes resonate universally, reflecting the struggles and triumphs found in every Indian film industry. This film marks Divya Khosla’s debut in Telugu cinema, showcasing the challenges faced by newcomers in the competitive world of entertainment. With Paresh Rawal involved, 'Hero Heeroine' promises to be one of the most exciting films of 2025. Actress Divya Khosla Kumar began shooting for the first schedule of 'Hero Heeroine' in Hyderabad in February.

Paresh Rawal has delivered some of the finest films in cinema, including 'Hera Pheri', 'Oh My God', 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?', 'Garam Masala', and 'De Dana Dan'.

Paresh Rawal talks about Hera Pheri 3

Rawal is synonymous with many iconic characters, but perhaps he is most famously known for playing ‘Baburao,’ an exuberant, down-on-his-luck man in the comedy film 'Hera Pheri'. The movie, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles, has become a cult classic, with audiences constantly rewatching it. Naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting another installment of the hit classic.

In an earlier interview with the Indian Express, Paresh Rawal provided an update regarding the much-awaited third installment of the classic movie. The actor said, "When it comes to 'Hera Pheri', it’s such a big brand, so one has to be cautious. You can’t take things for granted because we have to understand that however big a hit the film was, whatever its goodwill and fan following, times have changed now. People’s tastes and aspirations have changed. Keeping that in mind, we’ll start shooting for it in 2024.”