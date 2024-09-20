Vivek Oberoi narrated an incident when he and Riteish Deshmukh had visited Akshay Kumar's home for dinner. However, they were abandoned by the actor mid-way

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Vivek Oberoi reveals Akshay Kumar went to sleep in middle of dinner with him and Riteish Deshmukh x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Stree 2' and a full-fledged role in Khel Khel Mein, is a fiercely disciplined man, and meanders in the same space as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to focus. However, when it comes to lifestyle choices, Akshay is the one with healthier ones. A glimpse of the same was experienced by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi when he went to Akshay’s house for dinner along with fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Vivek Oberoi was talking to Entertainment Live when he shared an interesting bit from his dinner meet with Riteish Deshmukh at host Akshay Kumar's house. The anecdote speaks volume of Kumar's dedication to his disciplined lifestyle.

In the interview, Vivek said, "We were having a good time at Akki bhai’s place. At 9:30 p.m., he got up and walked away. We thought he must have gone to the washroom. We saw the clock, it was 10:30 pm, he wasn’t there. Then we saw the clock again at 11:00 p.m., he still wasn’t there. Then his wife came, and told us, ‘You guys may head home, as he has slept’."

“We thought, ‘Oh the host has gone to sleep’. He is so committed, he is so focused, and he is very clear in his mind that he has to wake up early in the morning, work out and reach the sets on time. For all of that to happen, he has to sleep on time”, he added.

When Akshay Kumar supported Vivek Oberoi

In a earlier interview with Mirchi Plus, Vivek had revealed how Akshay came to his aide when his career was an all-time low and he felt boycotted by the industry. He received a call from Akshay Kumar during those days and the superstar offered him practical advice.

“‘Bata kya problem chal rahi hai teri life mein?’ he asked me and then let me vent out, air my problems, pain. He heard me patiently and said, ‘I can help you with a positive mindset. There are several shows going on, and you have blockbuster songs. I am shooting a lot, so I can’t do these shows, but whatever enquiries come to me, I will divert it to you. You do it.’" recalled Vivek about his call with Akshay.

“Who does that! Because of that I started getting back on stage, fans started cheering and a good positive energy was around me. My frustration was I was doing hit films, was getting awards, but why was I not getting work. Why was I getting boycotted like this? He didn’t say I will stand up with you, fight this war against this lobby. He gave a practical, simple solution, which gave me money, good feeling, love and a lot of fun,” the actor said.