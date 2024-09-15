Before getting a big break in acting, Akshay worked as a background dancer in many films and also worked as an assistant for the renowned photographer Jayesh Sheth

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been in the film industry for more than a decade, had earlier revealed that he did not take any training in the field of acting. In a throwback video, when the host asked Akshay if there is any training required for acting just like in martial arts. To which Akshay replies, "Main apni baat bata sakta hoon, maine toh training nahi lii hai, main toh iss film industry mein raw aaya tha." (I can tell you, I have not taken any training, I came to this film industry raw).

"None of my forefathers belong to this industry, I'm just on my own, I just have one man to be that he is with me, Mr. Pramod Chakravorty and his whole family and I've nobody else, that's all," Akshay concluded.

Akshay Kumar's journey in the movies

Before getting a big break in acting, Akshay worked as a background dancer in many films and also worked as an assistant for the renowned photographer Jayesh Sheth. However, destiny had other plans for Akshay because while he had planned for an ad shoot in Bangalore, the actor missed his flight and while returning he decided to visit a film studio along with his portfolio. On the same evening, renowned producer-director late Pramod Chakravorty signed Akshay for his upcoming film titled 'Deedar' opposite Karisma Kapoor.

Akshay made his appearance on the big screen in the cameo role as a martial arts instructor in the 1987 film 'Aaj' helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. From there he secured his first role as a lead actor in the 1991 film 'Saugandh'. He got his big break with the film Khiladi that established him as an action hero.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's directorial 'Khel Khel Mein'. The comedy-drama featured Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles. He will next be seen in the film 'Singham Again' where he will reprise the role of Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.

