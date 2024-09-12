Housefull 5: While Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh lead the comedy, the makers also plan on roping in actors from the previous installments. The female leads have also been locked

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' gets its five leading ladies, check out their names x 00:00

The fifth installment of the 'Housefull' franchise will be a grand affair. While Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh lead the comedy, the makers also plan on roping in actors from the previous installments. Now, the makers have finalised the five leading ladies of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Housefull 5 will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. Quoting a source, the portal revealed, “It’s a cruise full of characters, and every character is a part of the film for a reason. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very sure to get the casting right and the gang of Housefull 5 is now locked. It’s the biggest ensemble set up pulled up ever by a producer and the team is excited to embark on a fun ride,” revealed a source.

The report further revealed that the team will go on floors with the film on September 15 for a 45-day marathon schedule. The team will start shooting in London and then onboard a cruise where all the characters will be enjoying to create confusion and laughter. The cruise begins in Newcastle in England, then heads to Scotland, Ireland, France and Spain. The team will later come back for a another schedule towards the end of the year.

Mid-day had earlier reported about talks of bringing back actors from previous instalments, A source revealed, “Talks are on with Arjun Rampal, John Abraham and Bobby Deol, who starred in the first, second and fourth edition respectively. The makers are envisioning it as a clash of the protagonists and antagonists. Discussions are underway with Chunky Panday, who will have a double role.

About Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 5'

'Housefull 5' directed by Tarun Mansukhani is touted to be one of the most challenging films from a logistics lense as it will be completely shot in a cruise with a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and now Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing what fans can expect from the shoot, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement, "My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We've built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with 'Housefull 5,' inspire with 'Chandu Champion,' and captivate with 'Baaghi 4.'"

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

'Housefull 5' is slated to release on June 6, 2025.