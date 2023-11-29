Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanths health deteriorates mildly needs further treatment

DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth's health deteriorates mildly, needs further treatment

Updated on: 29 November,2023 06:57 PM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Top

The health of seasoned Kollywood actor Vijayakanth who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, is reported to be unstable.

DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth's health deteriorates mildly, needs further treatment

Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth is in hospital due to ill health

Listen to this article
DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth's health deteriorates mildly, needs further treatment
x
00:00

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and Tamil film actor Vijayakanth's health condition has mildly deteriorated during the past 24 hours and he needs further treatment, as per the hospital. Vijayakanth was recently admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai.


On Wednesday, the hospital issued an official statement on his health which reads, "Mr. Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However, over the last twenty-four hours, he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further fourteen days."


He will be under the observation of the doctors for the next 14 days. Reportedly, he was suffering from cough and throat pain. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News chennai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK