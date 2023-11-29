The health of seasoned Kollywood actor Vijayakanth who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, is reported to be unstable.

Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth is in hospital due to ill health

DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth's health deteriorates mildly, needs further treatment

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and Tamil film actor Vijayakanth's health condition has mildly deteriorated during the past 24 hours and he needs further treatment, as per the hospital. Vijayakanth was recently admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai.

On Wednesday, the hospital issued an official statement on his health which reads, "Mr. Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However, over the last twenty-four hours, he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further fourteen days."

He will be under the observation of the doctors for the next 14 days. Reportedly, he was suffering from cough and throat pain.