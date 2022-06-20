Breaking News
Does 'Srivalli' gets killed in 'Pushpa 2'?

Updated on: 20 June,2022 12:59 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
IANS |

Netizens have been making guesses about the nature of the Pushpa Raj-Bhanwar Singh Shekawath (played by Fahadh Fassil) clash in the second installment of the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa', while things around Rashmika Mandanna's role are majorly discussed too

Rashima Mandanna as Srivalli/picture courtesy: Official Instagram Account


Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna - starrer 'Pushpa 2', is yet to go on the floors. Meanwhile, speculations about the second part of Sukumar's directorial are rife.

Netizens have been making guesses about the nature of the Pushpa Raj-Bhanwar Singh Shekawath (played by Fahadh Fassil) clash in the second installment of the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa', while things around Rashmika Mandanna's role are majorly discussed too.




Speculations are rife that Rashmika Mandanna's character, Srivalli, is killed by the villains, leaving Allu Arjun's character outraged and devastated. There's no way of knowing if Sukumar will infuse this side of the story, but Twitter users speculate on two possibilities.


