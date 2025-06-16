Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Dulquer Salmaan wins Jury Award at Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards

Dulquer Salmaan wins Jury Award at Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards

Updated on: 16 June,2025 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

After Sita Ramam and Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar wins big. The actor thanked the Telugu audience and Telangana govt in a heartfelt note

Dulquer Salmaan. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram account

Mollywood sensation Dulquer Salmaan was awarded the Jury Award at the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards for his portrayal in the movie "Lucky Baskhar".

Before this, "Lucky Baskhar" was termed as the third Best Film last year.


In 2022, DQ's romantic entertainer "Sita Ramam" was named as the 'Best Film' during the Gaddar Awards.


Additionally, his film, "Mahanati" bagged the Best Film in 2018 as well.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Expressing his happiness on his cinematic journey in the Telugu film industry, Dulquer used Instagram to share a note saying, "My journey in Telugu cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve been blessed to find the most wonderful teams telling the most timeless stories. And fortunate enough to get these roles. To see every single film I’ve been a part of get recognised, and almost all of them win Best Film in their respective years is a feeling I cannot describe or put down in words."

Showing his gratitude to the government, DQ added, "My biggest thanks to the honourable Chief Minister Shri @revanthofficial Garu, the Telengana Government, the honourable Jury and mostly the wonderful Telugu audience the world over. Thank you for this acceptance, this recognition and appreciation. I’m grateful and humbled everyday by your love. Unfortunately I was unable to attend the event. It’s something I greatly missed being a part of. Once again a big applause to the government for what I heard was an incredibly well planned and organized event."

Last but not least, DQ thanked those who received the honor on his behalf as he could not be present at the event. "Lastly I think Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, Hanu Sir, and Venky all holding my award in my absence is poetic. Because without this wonderful lot, none of this would have been possible," he concluded.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, "Lucky Baskhar" got a theatrical release on October 31.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

