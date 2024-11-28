Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar has been released on Netflix today. The film has been receiving love from the audience as it has become accessible to a range of people across the world dubbed in multiple languages

Actor Dulquer Salmaan had a box office dud in 2023 with the release of his Malayalam film 'King of Kotha'. While there was much expectation from the film, the action flick did not deliver at the box office. Post that, Dulquer Salmaan returned to the screens a year later with the Telugu drama 'Lucky Baskhar'. The film was released in theatres on October 30 and was well received by critics and audiences. Now, with its OTT release, the film has reached a wider audience.

Dulquer Salmaan's hattrick in Telugu industry

This is Dulquer's third project in Telugu and all three have become a success. He first set foot in the Telugu industry with the National-award winning film Mahanati directed by Nag Ashwin. In the film, he essayed the role of Gemini Ganesan who was married to actress Savitri on whose life the film was based. He was then seen in the heart-wrenching romantic movie 'Sita Ramam' with Mrunal Thakur. Breaking language barriers, the film resonated with a wide range of audience with its emotional core. And now, Lucky Baskhar sees him play a clever man belonging from a lower middle class family who soon becomes a risk taker to bring his family out of financial debt.

Audience reaction to Luck Baskhar

The film was released on Netflix today and has received immense positive reaction. In half a day, the film started trending on Google and social media with movie enthusiasts praising the actor's performance, Venky Alturi's direction and the clever writing.

Praising the film, a netizen reviewed, "#LuckyBaskhar impressed me in almost every department. Writing, pacing, screenplay, dialogues, production design, all of it made it a well packaged entertainer. Dulquer Salmaan was fab. GV Prakash's music and bgm was great. Easily one of the best films this year."

Another user wrote, "Lucky Baskhar is going to stay with me for a long time man 🤌🏽, just for that 'how to not let an unpleasant event ruin your entire day' scene. I'm actually very happy I got to see this film at this point of my life."

Another user wrote, "Dulquer’s ability to portray Bhaskar’s gradual shift from a family-centric man to a cunning risk-taker has been a standout element of the movie !"

Catch the film on Netflix now!