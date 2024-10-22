Dulquer Salmaan will be seen on the big screen after over a year. He said that his poor health prevented him from taking up more projects and caused delay in shoot of Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan

Listen to this article Dulquer Salmaan reveals he was in pain during shoot of 'Lucky Baskhar', opens up on health issue x 00:00

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make a grand comeback to the big screen. He was last seen in the Malayalam film 'King Of Kotha' which failed to live up to expectations at the box office and came as a big blow to the actors and the team of the film. However, the actor is now looking forward to the release of his Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar'. Recently, the actor revealed that he took a brief break from work because of his health issues. He also revealed that he was in pain while shooting for the film 'Lucky Baskhar'. He also said that his poor health was the reason for him not being able to take up projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dulquer Salmaan on his health issues

Speaking to TV9, Dulquer Salmaan talked about his break from work and said, "I don't like gaps. This year, I was supposed to do a couple of films. One got cancelled and one didn't work out at the last minute. Then, I had health issues. We [Lucky Baskhar team] had delays because of that. My producer, director and everyone were so supportive. Once when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they'll say 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We'll come back and shoot.'"

He continued, "A huge set was erected for Lucky Baskhar. If I insisted on continuing the shoot, they'd say that they don't want to see me in pain. They were so supportive."

Lucky Baskhar director on Dulquer's health

Director Venky Atluri also revealed how Dulquer would be in pain during the shoot of the film. "We see him in pain. When we see him, we feel that we stretched our work to give him that pain. Actors usually work for 9-10 hours. There were days when I stretched it to 12-15 hours. We feel sad when he is suffering. I could see him in pain and he still wanted to make things work. He'd say it's a huge set and didn't want to make the crew wait. I'd say, 'It's okay sir. Health is important.' We've become a family, it's tough to see a good human in pain. The entire set, including light man, worked like it's their film. For anyone who worked on this project, money was always a second priority," he said.

Lucky Baskhar is a drama thriller, written and directed by Venky Atluri. Dulquer Salmaan plays the titular role, while Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi and P Sai Kumar will be seen in crucial roles. The film will be released in theatres on October 31.