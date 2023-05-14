Dulquer Salmaan to star in 'Vaathi' director Venky Atluri's next

After King Of Kotha, Salmaan will be seen in Venky Atluri's next. The film is slated to release in Summer of 2024

Dulquer Salmaan with Venky Atluri

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is set to team up with 'Vaathi' filmmaker Venky Atluri for his next directorial venture. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The makers announced the project on their official social media handles.

"The uber cool #DQ is BACK! Sithara Entertainments' in Association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by the our dearest #VenkyAtluri ft. @dulQuer," the post read. Shoot of the film will begin in October and the makers are planning to release the movie next year.

Atluri's last directorial venture was 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the gangster drama 'King Of Kotha', directed by Abhilash Joshiy. 'King of Kotha', Dulquer's all-time high-budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. Directed by Abhilash Joshi, 'King of Kotha' tells the story of two eras. It is also Zee Studios' first Malayalam film. There is massive hype around the film 'King Of Kotha'.

Last year, Dulquer displayed his range with two distinctively different films- Chup and Sita Ramam. In 'Sita Ramam', he had the audience tearing up with his portrayal of the romantic and patriotic Ram, while in 'Chup' he left the audience stunned with his portrayal of the ruthless murderer.

