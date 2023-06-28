Breaking News
Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of 'King of Kotha'; teaser to release on this date

Updated on: 28 June,2023 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the poster, the actor could be seen sitting inside what it seems like a godown with a cigarette and a gun in his hands

Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of 'King of Kotha'; teaser to release on this date

Dulquer Salmaan, Picture Courtesy/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of 'King of Kotha'; teaser to release on this date
Actor Dulquer Salmaa, on Tuesday, unveiled a new poster of his upcoming action film 'King of Kotha'.


Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared the poster which he captioned, "Are you all ready for tomorrow?"


In the poster, the actor could be seen sitting inside what it seems like a godown with a cigarette and a gun in his hands.


The makers are all set to unveil the teaser of the film on June 28. It will be out on 6pm.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Soon after the 'Chup' actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"DQ as KING of kotha," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "King Arrives."

"Bow down to the king of kotha," another user wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the character announcement video which introduced actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.

Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release of Onam this year.

The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently, his romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

