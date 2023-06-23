Out now! Dulquer Salmaan's 'King Of Kotha' character reveal

Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression

Pic/Instagram

Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films' 'King Of Kotha' promises to be another captivating mass entertainer; and they have just released the edgy character introductory video that has ignited the excitement of millions of fans!

The character announcement video introduces the audience to the key characters of the film in an intriguing sketch format. Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

Scheduled for a festive release of Onam this year, Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films aim to capitalize on the holiday spirit and the incredible popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy helms the movie, while the music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake's Bejoy.

Brace yourself as the makers will unveil the teaser on 28th June.

Produced by Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of entertainment and intrigue.

