Dulquer Salmaan calls THIS Telugu film star his lucky charm

Dulquer Salmaan calls THIS Telugu film star his 'lucky charm'

Updated on: 29 October,2024 03:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar'. The pre-release event held in Hyderabad also saw Vijay Deverakonda in attendance



Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda


Vijay Deverakonda is undeniably one of the most celebrated and beloved figures in the film fraternity, captivating audiences with his charismatic performances and relatable persona. As he gears up for an exciting array of upcoming releases, including VD12, VD14, and SVC59, he recently graced the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan's film 'Lucky Baskhar'. He extended his support to Dulquer who returns to the big screen after over a year.


Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda shower love on each other


Dulquer Salmaan charmed the Hyderabad audience during his speech by incorporating Telugu, winning hearts and drawing warm applause. He humbly referred to Vijay Deverakonda as his "lucky charm," expressing hope that their past successes together would continue with 'Lucky Baskhar'. 


According to a Times Now report, Vijay fondly reminisced about their first meeting on the set of 'Mahanati', sharing how their friendship blossomed over time. He expressed his excitement in supporting Dulquer's latest film and revealed that he is currently collaborating with Trivikram on an upcoming project, VD12, under the same production house. Their camaraderie and mutual admiration were evident, making the event even more special.

Dulquer Salmaan about taking a break from work

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make a grand comeback to the big screen. He was last seen in the Malayalam film 'King Of Kotha' which failed to live up to expectations at the box office and came as a big blow to the actors and the team of the film. Recently, the actor revealed that he took a brief break from work because of his health issues. Speaking to TV9, Dulquer Salmaan talked about his break from work and said, "I don't like gaps. This year, I was supposed to do a couple of films. One got cancelled and one didn't work out at the last minute. Then, I had health issues. We [Lucky Baskhar team] had delays because of that. My producer, director and everyone were so supportive. Once when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they'll say 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We'll come back and shoot.'"

 

