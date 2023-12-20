Dulquer Salmaan wishes his 'Kunyi' Nazriya Nazim on her birthday with a sweet post

Dulquer Salmaan has penned a special sweet message for his best friend Nazriya Nazim on her special day

In Pic: Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most loved actors in the film industry, who has previously worked with Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim in 'Bangalore Days,' penned a special, sweet message for his best friend on her special day. As Nazriya turned a year older today, Dulquer took to his Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming wish for the actress.

In his story Dulquer wrote, "Kunyi Penne!!! Wishing you the happiest birthday my kunyi!!!" He further wrote, "Bless you for filling our lives with so much cheer and colour love you long long time."

On the personal front, Nazriya Nazim is currently holidaying in Barcelona with her husband Fahadh Faasil. The actress has recently shared a photo from her trip. In the picture, she can be seen posing with her better half in front of the famous Casa Mila, aka La Pedrera.

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a comfy pink sweatshirt and paired it with black jeans and a grey jacket, while Fahadh complemented her in blue jeans and a white shirt, which he paired with a warm jacket. As soon as the actress dropped the pics, fans started reacting to it.

One fan wrote, “Wow. Beautiful pic and what caught my attention was the song love from Malaysia”. While another fan commented, “fahadh looks so cute”. “I hope you both had a great time,” wrote the third fan.

While on the work front, she was most recently seen in 'Ante Sundaraniki,' which was released in 2022. In the film, the actress starred opposite Nani. The actress also has 'Suriya 43' in her lineup.

Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian actor, playback singer, and film producer who predominantly works in Malayalam films, in addition to Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Dulquer Salmaan made his Hindi debut with 'Karwaan,' in which he co-starred with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

Meanwhile, Fahadh was seen in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' 'Dhoomam,' and 'Maamannan.' The actor has quite an interesting lineup for the coming year, which includes 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in pivotal roles.