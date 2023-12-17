Pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released exactly 2 years ago, but the Allu Arjun-starrer continues to set new highs and benchmarks in the popularity stakes even today. On the occasion, Rashmika Mandanna has this to say

Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna expresses her 'love' to the audience as Pushpa: The Rise clocks 2 years x 00:00

Pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released exactly 2 years ago, but the Allu Arjun starrer continues to set new highs and benchmarks in the popularity stakes even today. The movie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, broke all records in the year it was released and even later—be it box office, impactful dialogues, chartbuster tracks, Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry, Allu Arjun’s attitude, and swag as the lead protagonist Pushpa, among a lot of others!

The movie went on to hit a historic benchmark at the box office, elbowing out big releases from Bollywood and even internationally, and grossed over 350 crores globally. Such was the superstar’s pan-India appeal and star power that the Hindi version of the film alone went on to make over 80 crores. After giving an exemplary performance in India, the movie has become the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the 2-million-dollar mark in the USA. The film hit the $2 million mark in just seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika Mandanna expresses her 'love' to the audience as Pushpa: The Rise clocks 2 years

Rashmika Mandanna, acclaimed as the National Crush, stands as a beloved actress in the film industry. Her recent role as Gitanjali in the movie 'Animal' has earned her widespread adoration, and she is currently enjoying the triumph of this blockbuster!

Srivalli, a cherished character of hers, originated from another hit film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' co-starring Allu Arjun, that marks two glorious years of its release. The film showcased Rashmika in a whole different avatar, which also garnered her the title of ‘National Crush’. On the same occasion, Rashmika shares, “Grateful beyond words as we mark two incredible years since the release of ‘Pushpa- The Rise’. Thank you for all the love and support, I have always received from you, my loves.. It really feels so so surreal. Right from Srivalli to Gitanjali ; characters closest to my heart”



Talking about the characters closest to her heart, Srivalli and Gitanjali, though very different from each other, received immense love from the audience, which just goes on to prove how Rashmika’s range is so versatile!

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule, which audiences are eagerly anticipating, apart from which she also has D-51, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and Chaava.