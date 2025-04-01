Following the controversy around Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan, the makers have implemented a 2-minute edit on the film. Producer Antony Perumbavoor also addressed allegations against Prithviraj

Five days after the release of the much-anticipated film Empuraan and the controversy that followed, co-producer Antony Perumbavoor on Tuesday clarified that the decision to re-edit the film was a collective one. The film has undergone a two-minute re-edit and is expected to be updated across all screening platforms.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor on Empuraan controversy

"We don’t make a film on a wrong. The film has been widely accepted, and there is no need for any controversy," said Perumbavoor.

He also starred that the re-edit was not the result of any external pressure but rather a proactive decision to address concerns raised by some viewers.

"After we felt that certain sections of the society were unhappy, we decided to take a re-look and arrived at this decision collectively," he added.

Dismissing speculations of blame directed at director Prithviraj Sukumaran -- who also plays a key role in the film -- Perumbavoor asserted that everyone, including superstar Mohanlal, was fully aware of the creative decisions.

"There is no reason to single out Prithviraj," he clarified.

The controversy erupted after Empuraan was criticised by Organiser, an RSS-affiliated publication, which initially targeted Mohanlal and later Prithviraj. In response to the backlash, the filmmakers opted for last-minute cuts.

Empuraan enters 200 cr club

Even as the film faced criticism from right-wing outfits and their supporters, Empuraan has been witnessing an upward trend at the global box office. Undeterred by the controversy and an imposed censorship, the film continues to attract a massive crowd.

On Monday, Mohanlal and Prithviraj took to social media to announce this new milestone achieved by the film. Released on March 27, Empuraan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in less than 48 hours. With this, it has become the fastest Malayalam film to enter both the Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore clubs.

Empuraan controversy

The film's success comes amid a nationwide controversy. Members of the RSS and BJP have vocally opposed the film's portrayal of the Gujarat riots. One particular scene depicts a Hindutva mob brutally murdering a group of Muslims. Another controversial scene allegedly shows a man assaulting a pregnant Muslim woman. The Sangh Parivar has also accused the movie of whitewashing Islamic terrorism and distorting history.