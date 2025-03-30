Amid a political controversy around Prithviraj and Mohanlal's film Empuraan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan spoke in support of the makers. He also watched the movie with his family

L-Pinarayi Vijayan; R- Mohanlal

Listen to this article Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan supports Empuraan, says 'atmosphere of fear created by Sangh Parivar is deeply concerning' x 00:00

Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27. The film headlined by actor Mohanlal, landed in a controversy after right-wing political outfits criticized the film for portraying the 2002 Gujarat riots. The film was termed anti-Hindu by a section of the film who also demanded a ban on the film. Amid this, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watched the film on Saturday and put out a statement in favour of protecting the rights of freedom of expression of artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala CM supports Empuraan makers

A day after watching the film, the CM took to his social media handle to share his thoughts surrounding the film's controversies. Backing the filmmakers, Vijayan wrote in Malayalam, “I watched the movie at a time when widespread hate campaigns were being unleashed by Sangh Parivar communal forces against the film, its actors, and its crew. What seems to have infuriated the architects of the Sangh Parivar is the film’s reference to one of the most brutal genocides the country has witnessed. Not only the cadres but even leaders of the BJP and RSS have openly issued threats.”

"Reports have even emerged that, under pressure, the filmmakers are being forced to resubmit the film for re-censorship and make cuts. This atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is deeply concerning,” the Kerala chief minister said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan)

Vijayan also addressed the call for bans and censorship on the film and termed such mentality as " fresh manifestations of a fascist mindset”. “This is a violation of democratic rights. The right to create films, to watch them, to enjoy them, to evaluate them, to agree or disagree with them—these rights must not be lost. For that, the united voice of this land, rooted in democratic and secular values, must rise,” the chief minister said.

Mohanlal apologises amid Empuraan controversy

The actor acknowledged that certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured that the team had decided to remove such references."I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," the actor wrote in a Facebook post."As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuran team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film," he wrote in Malayalam.The actor reiterated his gratitude towards his audience, saying, "For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength. I believe there is no Mohanlal beyond that."

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has directed the movie, has shared Mohanlal's Facebook post.