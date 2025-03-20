Almost a minute into the trailer, Mohanlal’s Khureshi makes a powerful entry. The visuals then take viewers across multiple international locations until it finally arrives in Kerala

L2: Empuraan will release on 27th March 2025

Listen to this article Mohanlal set to save 'god's own country' in L2: Empuraan; SS Rajamouli, Rajinikanth hail film's trailer x 00:00

With a week remaining for the release of the Prithviraj venture, the makers have dropped the blazing trailer of the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer, L2: Empuraan.

The trailer opens with several politicians delivering speeches. Adding intrigue, Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan plays a shrewd politician, calling politics a business. Almost a minute into the trailer, the moment everyone was waiting for finally arrives—Mohanlal’s Khureshi makes a powerful entry. The visuals then take viewers across multiple international locations until it finally arrives in Kerala, where Mohanlal is supposed to save "God’s Own Country."

The first instalment was a huge hit. The movie delves into socio-political drama. Packed with intensity, the trailer is a cinematic spectacle with Mohanlal's commanding, larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab’raam. It is a gripping glimpse into Khureshi's past while also showcasing a power struggle within the political party.

Rajinikanth & SS Rajamouli on L2 trailer

Since the release of the trailer, several stars have been hailing it. Rajinikanth, while sharing the trailer, wrote, “Watched the trailer of my dear Mohan’s @Mohanlal and @PrithviOfficial. Prithvi’s film #Empuraan… Fantastic work, congratulations!!! I wish the team all the best for the release. God bless.”

“#EMPURAAN trailer hooked me from the very first shot… Mohanlal sir’s commanding presence is truly magnetic! Massive scale, stunning action. This already feels like a blockbuster, @PrithviOfficial. Wishing the #L2E team a grand release on March 27,” shares SS Rajamouli.

Notably, L2: Empuraan becomes the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX, elevating the viewing experience. The movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About L2: Empuraan

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and others. Additionally, Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn also makes his Indian cinema debut with the movie. The movie has been shot in various international locations.

Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly produced this prestigious project under their respective banners, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. Murali Gopy penned the story of the film.

L2: Empuraan will have a simultaneous release in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil on 27th March 2025.