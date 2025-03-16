Promising to take the gripping narrative of Lucifer (2019) to an even more expansive level, Empuraan is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year.

Empuraan

L2E: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, is officially set to storm into theaters worldwide on March 27th, 2025. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and penned by Murali Gopy, this second installment in the trilogy is bankrolled by Subaskaran, Antony Perumbavoor, and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. Promising to take the gripping narrative of Lucifer (2019) to an even more expansive level, Empuraan is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year.

The cast of Empuraan

Leading the star-studded cast, Mohanlal returns as Khureshi-Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn, who makes his much-awaited debut in Indian cinema. The powerhouse ensemble further includes Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Nandhu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manikuttan, Aneesh G. Menon, Sshivada, Alexx O'Nell, Eriq Ebouaney, Mikhail Novikov, and Karthikeya Dev, making this one of the most expansive casts in recent Malayalam cinema history.

The film’s ambitious production began on October 5, 2023, in Faridabad, followed by a shooting schedule spanning multiple locations, including Shimla, Leh, the United Kingdom, the United States, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the United Arab Emirates, Mumbai, and Kerala. Captured in an anamorphic format with a 1:2.8 aspect ratio, Empuraan ensures a visually immersive experience that will continue into the trilogy’s final chapter. The technical crew features cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, art director Mohandas, Stunt Director Stunt Silva, and creative director Nirmal Sahadev, while Deepak Dev returns as the composer to elevate the film’s emotional and action-driven moments.

First show begins at 6 am

Set for a multilingual release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, Empuraan is not just a film but a pan-Indian cinematic event that will captivate audiences across the country and beyond. March 27th 2025, marks Stephen Nedumpally's return as Empuraan gears up to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Brace yourselves for a high-octane, visually stunning, and narratively gripping experience as Lucifer's legacy continues. The first show of the film will begin at 6 am IST and will be screened at corresponding time in different countries.

Meanwhile, the film will also face a box office clash with Salman Khan's Eid offering Sikandar.