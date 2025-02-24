Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn will be making his Malayalam film debut with Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam film 'L2E: Empuraan' is the most awaited film in Kerala. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mohanlal-starrer's first part released in 2019 was a massive box office hit. The second part will see Mohanlal return as Abraham Qureshi. The film will also star several other actors playing pivotal roles. Prithviraj has been introducing every character in the film along with a poster and video. On Sunday, he introduced actor Jerome Flynn, popular for his role in Game of Thrones.

Jerome Flynn on making his Mollywood debut with Empuraan

Jerome is popularly known for his role of Bronn in Games of Thrones. In Empuraan, he plays the role of Boris Oliver. Prithviraj revealed Jerome's look from the film and also posted a video of the actor sharing his experience working on the film.

In the video, Jerome introduced himself and said, “I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can’t quite remember how I got roped into this job but I’m so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I’m used to having over in the UK or the US. To be part of the Mollywood culture of things and to get a taste of that was really special.”

Jerome on working in India

The actor said that working in India was 'extra special' for him and went on to explain the reason behind the same. "It’s extra special to me, I think, because India was a really important…precious part of my journey. I spent several years coming over here in my late 20s and early 30s, mostly on spiritual retreats. And the whole experience of being in India, it has changed my life forever in the best possible way. So, doing this job felt rather like coming home.”

About Empuraan

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.